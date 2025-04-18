United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,589 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 165,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 150,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 37,470 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 214,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $24.10 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $23.45 and a 12 month high of $24.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.08 and its 200-day moving average is $24.06.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.