Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Has $6.09 Million Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. trimmed its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,759 shares during the period. Trip.com Group accounts for about 1.2% of Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $6,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,088,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,964,875 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,196,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,115,000 after buying an additional 213,381 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,697,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,854,000 after acquiring an additional 131,443 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,453,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,385,000 after acquiring an additional 684,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,079,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,717,000 after acquiring an additional 53,784 shares during the period. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TCOM. Citigroup lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.08.

Trip.com Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $54.85 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.23 and a fifty-two week high of $77.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.12.

Trip.com Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Trip.com Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.02%.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.