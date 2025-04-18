United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 100,170 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Free Report) by 269.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,170 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 63,365 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 220,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after buying an additional 26,072 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 205,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after buying an additional 17,075 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 191,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 26,972 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 125,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 48,108 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.84. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $22.44 and a 52 week high of $23.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0798 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

