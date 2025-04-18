Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 16,548 SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 727.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SOFI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $867,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 655,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,280,691.52. This represents a 9.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $141,724.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,329.18. The trade was a 5.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,905 shares of company stock worth $1,308,075. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $10.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.86. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 3.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Stories

