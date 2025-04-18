Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 69 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $1,295.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,314.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1,277.05. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $555.71 and a one year high of $1,769.14.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $185.78 million during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 64.32% and a return on equity of 40.23%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Pacific Land news, CFO Chris Steddum sold 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,313.99, for a total value of $281,193.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,592.98. This represents a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 1,150 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,271.52, for a total transaction of $1,462,248.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,227.36. This represents a 45.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 84 shares of company stock worth $109,748. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

