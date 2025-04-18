Regal Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 383.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the third quarter worth about $219,000.

NASDAQ SUSL opened at $91.08 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $108.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.05. The firm has a market cap of $801.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.2676 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

