Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Shares Sold by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,132 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned 1.09% of Invesco Semiconductors ETF worth $8,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 60,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 43.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000.

Get Invesco Semiconductors ETF alerts:

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:PSI opened at $42.04 on Friday. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $67.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.74. The company has a market capitalization of $517.93 million, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.46.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Semiconductors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Semiconductors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.