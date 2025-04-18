Promising Canadian Stocks To Watch Now – April 17th

CSX, Raymond James, Celsius, Diageo, and Canadian Natural Resources are the five Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are shares issued by companies that are based in Canada, offering investors partial ownership in these enterprises. These stocks are primarily traded on Canadian exchanges like the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and are influenced by factors such as the domestic economy, regulatory environment, and global market trends, often providing dividends and capital appreciation potential. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

CSX traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $27.82. The stock had a trading volume of 8,601,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,724,807. The company has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.60.

Raymond James (RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Shares of RJF stock traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.79. 654,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,938. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $104.24 and a fifty-two week high of $174.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.18. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,983,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,695,737. Celsius has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $98.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 85.37, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.19.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Shares of Diageo stock traded up $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $109.44. 577,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,960. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. Diageo has a 1-year low of $100.72 and a 1-year high of $144.27.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

CNQ stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.93. 1,760,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,400,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.10. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $39.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.62.

