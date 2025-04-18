National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) is Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s 9th Largest Position

Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 739,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79,660 shares during the quarter. National CineMedia accounts for 1.7% of Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.78% of National CineMedia worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 402,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 91,488 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at $4,058,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 375.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 100,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NCMI. Wedbush upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Friday, March 7th. William Blair restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Blantyre Capital Ltd purchased 103,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $537,088.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,310,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,408,042.94. The trade was a 1.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $5.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.57. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $7.60. The company has a market cap of $563.54 million, a P/E ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.77 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

National CineMedia Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.17%.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Featured Stories

