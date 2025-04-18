Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Acquires 14,170 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,170 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

VWO opened at $43.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.84 and its 200 day moving average is $45.41. The company has a market cap of $111.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.59. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $49.57.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.0468 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

