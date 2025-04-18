Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS)

Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. United Parks & Resorts accounts for about 0.4% of Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in United Parks & Resorts were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in United Parks & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 267.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays started coverage on United Parks & Resorts in a report on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

United Parks & Resorts Stock Performance

United Parks & Resorts stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.61. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $60.83.

Insider Activity at United Parks & Resorts

In other United Parks & Resorts news, insider Byron Surrett sold 7,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $342,691.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,345. This represents a 38.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parks & Resorts Company Profile

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

