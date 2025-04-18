Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for PayPal Q3 Earnings

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of PayPal in a report issued on Thursday, April 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.29. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PayPal’s current full-year earnings is $5.03 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PayPal’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PYPL has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on PayPal from $104.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Arete Research set a $81.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.84.

Shares of PYPL opened at $61.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. PayPal has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The stock has a market cap of $60.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.28.

In related news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. The trade was a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in PayPal by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of PayPal by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 2,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

