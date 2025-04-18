Capital Counsel LLC NY Trims Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Capital Counsel LLC NY lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,082 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Walmart were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,007.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total transaction of $3,754,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 257,281 shares in the company, valued at $25,419,362.80. The trade was a 12.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $1,220,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 568,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,859,472.96. This trade represents a 2.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,782 shares of company stock valued at $16,785,305 in the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Walmart from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $106.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.58.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock opened at $93.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $746.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.56 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.18.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $180.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.83 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 2.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

