Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Short Interest Down 58.7% in March

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 58.7% from the March 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ETO stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.23. 13,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,281. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.47. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.1733 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Portfolio Manager Derek Digregorio bought 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $25,460.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,460.40. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Keith Quinton purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.10 per share, with a total value of $130,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,600. This trade represents a 500.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETO. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 248,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 124,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

