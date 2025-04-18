UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 26.000-26.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 29.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $452.3 billion.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $456.10 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $438.50 and a 12-month high of $630.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $417.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $514.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $541.53.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $655.00 to $642.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 176.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 28,231 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.6% of Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $22,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

