Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisors LLC

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,018 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 5.8% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 88,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in Schlumberger by 27.0% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 76,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 16,350 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $1,062,623.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,990.68. This trade represents a 44.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 123,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $5,427,346.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,626 shares in the company, valued at $8,140,160.34. This represents a 40.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 315,905 shares of company stock valued at $13,609,283 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SLB opened at $35.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.83. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.15.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

