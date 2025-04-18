Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Short Interest Down 57.0% in March

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 184,600 shares, a decline of 57.0% from the March 15th total of 429,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 466,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bancolombia

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIB. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Bancolombia during the fourth quarter worth about $3,104,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the fourth quarter valued at about $693,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Bancolombia by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after purchasing an additional 138,461 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 33,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Finally, Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the fourth quarter worth about $11,028,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bancolombia from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bancolombia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Bancolombia Stock Performance

NYSE CIB traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $39.54. 196,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,266. Bancolombia has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.89.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. Bancolombia had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Bancolombia will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bancolombia Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.5745 per share. This represents a yield of 17.13%. This is an increase from Bancolombia’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 235.56%.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

Featured Articles

