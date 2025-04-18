ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRZO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRZO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 238,700 shares, a drop of 56.8% from the March 15th total of 552,800 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ParaZero Technologies stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRZO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.65% of ParaZero Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ParaZero Technologies stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.62. 248,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,497,502. ParaZero Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $3.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average is $1.14.

ParaZero Technologies Ltd., an aerospace company, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells autonomous parachute safety systems for commercial drones in the United States, Israel, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers SafeAir system, a smart parachute system that monitors unmanned aerial systems flight in real-time, as well as identifies critical failures and autonomously triggers a parachute in the event of an emergency.

