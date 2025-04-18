America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Shares Sold by HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,609 shares during the quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of America’s Car-Mart worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kize Capital LP purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,043,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter valued at $767,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,470 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at about $573,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $48.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $396.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.25. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.40 and a 52-week high of $72.26.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.38. America’s Car-Mart had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $325.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.83 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, Director Jonathan Z. Buba acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.80 per share, for a total transaction of $3,285,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 619,686 shares in the company, valued at $27,142,246.80. This trade represents a 13.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer for the used car market in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

