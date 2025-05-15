Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Acquires Shares of 38,000 Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 311.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 13,810 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 322.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 19,038 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBW opened at $42.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $555.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.25. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $48.23.

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $150.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.53 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 38.35%. Equities analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Build-A-Bear Workshop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.10%.

BBW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

