Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Sold by Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd trimmed its position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HWKN. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 4th quarter valued at $42,466,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Hawkins by 487.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 254,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,260,000 after acquiring an additional 211,472 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawkins during the 4th quarter worth $13,087,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Hawkins by 900.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 82,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,166,000 after acquiring an additional 74,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Hawkins by 291.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,562,000 after acquiring an additional 64,110 shares in the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HWKN shares. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Hawkins in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

Shares of Hawkins stock opened at $119.67 on Thursday. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.98 and a 1 year high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.02.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Hawkins had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $245.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.69 million. Analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is currently 18.37%.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

