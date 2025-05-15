Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Sells 100 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lowered its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 16 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCNCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,303.00 to $2,384.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,568.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,330.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 17 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,881.13 per share, for a total transaction of $31,979.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,369.33. This represents a 1.51% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,610.00 per share, for a total transaction of $563,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,440,380. The trade was a 14.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,962.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,775.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,008.27. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,473.62 and a 1-year high of $2,412.93.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $37.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $37.72 by $0.07. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. On average, analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 4.47%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

