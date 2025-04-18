Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,234,942 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,158,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234,942 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Hayward worth $33,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HAYW. BBR Partners LLC bought a new position in Hayward during the fourth quarter worth $67,399,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,305,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,352 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Hayward by 525.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,295,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,393,000 after buying an additional 2,769,273 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hayward by 393.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,778,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,477,000 after buying an additional 2,215,501 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Hayward by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,109,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,416,000 after buying an additional 1,453,282 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hayward alerts:

Hayward Price Performance

Shares of HAYW stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.82. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $16.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Hayward had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $327.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.76 million. On average, analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Hayward in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hayward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hayward

Insider Transactions at Hayward

In related news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 623,540 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,720.80. This represents a 7.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Profile

(Free Report)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.