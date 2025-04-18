HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 122.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,272,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,571,000 after purchasing an additional 16,562 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 381,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,580,000 after purchasing an additional 13,899 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 302,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,552,000 after buying an additional 29,213 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 215,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,242,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 156,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Copper Miners ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:COPX opened at $36.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.95. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $30.77 and a twelve month high of $52.90.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.