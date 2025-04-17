U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGOW) Trading Up 7.5% – Should You Buy?

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.29. 1,975 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 7,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

U.S. GoldMining Trading Up 14.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.54.

U.S. GoldMining Company Profile

U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It holds interests in the Whistler project, a gold-copper exploration project covering 17,159 Ha located in the Yentna mining district, Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Anchorage, Alaska.

