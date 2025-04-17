U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGOW) Trading Up 7.5% – Should You Buy?

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.29. 1,975 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 7,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.
U.S. GoldMining Trading Up 14.5 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.54.
U.S. GoldMining Company Profile
U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It holds interests in the Whistler project, a gold-copper exploration project covering 17,159 Ha located in the Yentna mining district, Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Anchorage, Alaska.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than U.S. GoldMining
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. GoldMining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. GoldMining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.