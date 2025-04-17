iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTP) Short Interest Up 163.9% in March

iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 163.9% from the March 15th total of 3,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTP. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 548,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after acquiring an additional 66,344 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,972,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.51. 284,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,835. iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.43 and a 1 year high of $26.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day moving average of $25.31.

iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0869 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF (IBTP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2034 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2034. The fund will terminate in December 2034. IBTP was launched on Jun 11, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

