Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRABW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRABW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the March 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Grab stock. LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRABW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,938,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,338 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Grab were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Grab alerts:

Grab Stock Down 2.4 %

Grab stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.30. 27,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,581. Grab has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.42.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.