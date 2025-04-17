Twenty Acre Capital LP Has $8.96 Million Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Twenty Acre Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 407,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,200 shares during the period. Coupang makes up approximately 7.3% of Twenty Acre Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Twenty Acre Capital LP’s holdings in Coupang were worth $8,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupang by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Coupang by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in Coupang by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 20,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Coupang by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupang

In other news, VP Pranam Kolari sold 8,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $194,387.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,801.88. The trade was a 5.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $5,857,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,719,421 shares in the company, valued at $40,286,034.03. This represents a 12.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CPNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Coupang from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Coupang from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $35.00 target price on Coupang and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Coupang Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Coupang stock opened at $21.24 on Thursday. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $26.91. The stock has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average of $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

