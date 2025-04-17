Healthcare Stocks To Watch Today – April 16th

Alphabet, UnitedHealth Group, Salesforce, Johnson & Johnson, and Merck & Co., Inc. are the five Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares in companies that belong to the healthcare sector, including pharmaceutical firms, biotechnology companies, medical device manufacturers, and healthcare service providers. Investors in these stocks typically aim to benefit from the sector’s growth driven by innovation, demographic trends, and rising demand for healthcare services and products. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.24. 10,303,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,154,791. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.14. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $6.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $590.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,988,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,331,576. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $514.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $542.12. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $438.50 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The firm has a market cap of $539.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of CRM traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $253.51. 2,402,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,751,634. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $285.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $212.00 and a 12-month high of $369.00.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.50. 3,357,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,955,794. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $169.99. The company has a market cap of $372.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.39 and a 200 day moving average of $155.10.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,704,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,567,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.96 and a 12-month high of $134.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.91. The company has a market cap of $195.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.40.

