Truist Financial Cuts Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target to $45.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FUN. StockNews.com cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cedar Fair from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.07.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock opened at $31.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -49.56 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.19 and a 200 day moving average of $42.27. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $28.02 and a 52 week high of $58.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

