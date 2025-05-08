Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,203,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 811,085 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.67% of Prologis worth $655,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Prologis by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 499,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,012,000 after buying an additional 50,113 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Prologis by 564.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 23,478 shares in the last quarter. First County Bank CT raised its position in Prologis by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 2,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Prologis by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 25,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Prologis by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $154.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Prologis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Scotiabank restated a “sector underperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Prologis from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.68.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $105.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $97.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $132.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.60.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 45.50%. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 101.00%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

