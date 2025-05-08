Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 968,444 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,465,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 968,444 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $764,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. HSBC lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.68.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,533. This represents a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $251.26 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.72 and a 1-year high of $276.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.22.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

