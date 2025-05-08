Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Acquires 8,638 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,144,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares during the quarter. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.2% of Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned approximately 3.93% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $61,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.56.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.08. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $11.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.86.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

