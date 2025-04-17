Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) CFO Purchases $30,600.00 in Stock

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) CFO Dale A. Sander purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $30,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,118. This represents a 97.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Humacyte Stock Up 0.6 %

Humacyte stock opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.62. Humacyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $9.97.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humacyte, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUMA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humacyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUMA. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humacyte in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Humacyte by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 202,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 93,283 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Humacyte by 331.9% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 274,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 211,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Humacyte by 235.7% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,848,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte Company Profile

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

See Also

