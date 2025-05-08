DAFNA Capital Management LLC Sells 72,898 Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) by 60.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,898 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,364,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,854,000 after buying an additional 685,371 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,119,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,744,000 after purchasing an additional 924,027 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,308,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,668,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,994,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,095,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,357,000 after purchasing an additional 130,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Centessa Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 30,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $580,909.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,747.66. This trade represents a 35.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $876,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,017 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,100.81. The trade was a 14.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,286,478 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CNTA

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ CNTA opened at $12.08 on Thursday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $19.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 21.52 and a current ratio of 21.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.72.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.