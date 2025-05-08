Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Insider Cletus R. Willems Sells 298 Shares of Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) insider Cletus R. Willems sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,138.00, for a total transaction of $339,124.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $35,972,180. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,155.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $978.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $926.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $587.04 and a 12 month high of $1,167.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.27, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Netflix by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Netflix from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price (up previously from $1,150.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,084.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.