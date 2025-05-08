Pet Valu Q2 EPS Forecast Lowered by National Bank Financial

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Pet Valu in a report released on Tuesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Pet Valu’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pet Valu’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Pet Valu from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Pet Valu from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Pet Valu from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Pet Valu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pet Valu from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.33.

Shares of TSE PET opened at C$30.11 on Thursday. Pet Valu has a 12-month low of C$22.53 and a 12-month high of C$31.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.81.

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing pet-related products through its stores. Its products include Dry Food, Wet Food, Frozen raw food, Jerky Treats, and Training treats among others. The services offered by the company include Dog Wash, Adoption, Grooming, and Frozen Raw.

