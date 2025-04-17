Mariner LLC Sells 49,755 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Mariner LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,755 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.30% of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF worth $16,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,939,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,751,000 after buying an additional 913,719 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,222,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,151,000 after acquiring an additional 112,333 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 912,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,197,000 after acquiring an additional 79,300 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 902,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,191,000 after purchasing an additional 313,932 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 551,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,079,000 after purchasing an additional 9,304 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $100.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.02. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.66 and a 1-year high of $100.30.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.