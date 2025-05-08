DAFNA Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,153 shares during the quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Perspective Therapeutics worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 587.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 97,493 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 24.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Perspective Therapeutics by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. 54.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perspective Therapeutics alerts:

Perspective Therapeutics Price Performance

NYSE CATX opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $4.16. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CATX. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Perspective Therapeutics from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Perspective Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CATX

Insider Transactions at Perspective Therapeutics

In other Perspective Therapeutics news, CEO Johan M. Spoor purchased 22,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,338.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,383 shares in the company, valued at $133,017.92. The trade was a 58.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Williamson III bought 38,145 shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $81,630.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 108,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,221.48. The trade was a 53.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 115,696 shares of company stock valued at $256,344 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perspective Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspective Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.