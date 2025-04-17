Top Energy Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 17th

Tesla, Broadcom, Exxon Mobil, Lockheed Martin, and GE Vernova are the five Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of companies primarily involved in the production, exploration, refining, and distribution of energy resources, such as oil, natural gas, and increasingly, renewable energy sources. These stocks are influenced by global energy demand, commodity prices, technological advancements, and government policies, making them sensitive to economic cycles and geopolitical events. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $240.97. 49,267,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,819,257. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.10 billion, a PE ratio of 118.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tesla has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $277.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.47.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $2.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $172.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,197,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,294,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.95 billion, a PE ratio of 140.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.40 and a 200 day moving average of $195.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Broadcom has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $251.88.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $3.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.85. 8,715,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,938,320. The firm has a market cap of $466.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.97.

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $9.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $467.83. 1,513,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $109.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $418.88 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $451.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $499.06.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

GE Vernova stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $327.40. 1,651,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,380,060. GE Vernova has a 12 month low of $131.25 and a 12 month high of $447.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $323.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.68. The company has a market cap of $89.49 billion and a PE ratio of 59.00.

