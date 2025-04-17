Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Price Target Cut to C$13.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of PSI opened at C$10.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$12.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.52. The company has a market cap of C$874.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 2.59. Pason Systems has a 1 year low of C$10.43 and a 1 year high of C$18.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

