Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Cut to C$64.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$71.00 to C$64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Paradigm Capital set a C$69.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.22.

EIF opened at C$48.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$50.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.72, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of C$2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of C$43.08 and a 1-year high of C$59.32.

In other Exchange Income news, Director Michael Pyle acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$50.26 per share, with a total value of C$201,052.00. Also, Director Brad Bennett bought 25,000 shares of Exchange Income stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$49.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,244,182.50. Over the last three months, insiders bought 30,311 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,455. Insiders own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

