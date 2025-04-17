Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Morgan Stanley

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Zeta Global from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Zeta Global from $42.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.36.

NYSE ZETA opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. Zeta Global has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $38.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Zeta Global by 4.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Zeta Global by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 420,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,544,000 after purchasing an additional 112,238 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 18.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,266,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,302,000 after purchasing an additional 674,192 shares during the period. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the third quarter worth approximately $959,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

