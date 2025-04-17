Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Major Shareholder Robert Sumas Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Robert Sumas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $53,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,809.11. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Robert Sumas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Village Super Market alerts:

On Tuesday, April 8th, Robert Sumas sold 943 shares of Village Super Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $34,146.03.

On Friday, April 11th, Robert Sumas sold 400 shares of Village Super Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $14,380.00.

Village Super Market Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VLGEA opened at $35.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.59. Village Super Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.57 and a twelve month high of $38.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $521.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.42.

Village Super Market Dividend Announcement

Village Super Market ( NASDAQ:VLGEA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $599.65 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Village Super Market

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Axecap Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Village Super Market in the 1st quarter valued at $2,387,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 8,860.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 460,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,671,000 after buying an additional 22,081 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Village Super Market by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Village Super Market

(Get Free Report)

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Village Super Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Super Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.