Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $496,000 Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 355.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 463.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

IPGP opened at $51.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.70 and its 200-day moving average is $70.53. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $48.59 and a 52-week high of $92.21.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). IPG Photonics had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. On average, research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on IPG Photonics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. CL King upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.40.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

