9,070 Shares in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adero Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.
Zoom Video Communications Price Performance
ZM stock opened at $71.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.42. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $92.80.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Zoom Video Communications
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 83,332 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $7,189,884.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $192,703.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,193,532.72. This trade represents a 1.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,459 shares of company stock valued at $16,014,017. Company insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.
Zoom Video Communications Profile
Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Zoom Video Communications
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.