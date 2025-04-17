Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Trading 0.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $6.60. Approximately 252 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

Hang Lung Group Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.75.

About Hang Lung Group

Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and the Mainland of China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale commercial, office, and residential developments.

