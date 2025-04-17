Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Stock Price Down 0% – Time to Sell?

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO – Get Free Report) fell 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$40.94 and last traded at C$41.06. 27,956 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 57,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.08.
Separately, ATB Capital raised Docebo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.
Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.
