Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Short Interest Up 66.9% in March

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 66.9% from the March 15th total of 12,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 83,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shiseido Stock Up 4.5 %

Shiseido stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.69. The stock had a trading volume of 97,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,821. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.84 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Shiseido has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.82.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.36). Shiseido had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. On average, analysts expect that Shiseido will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; and skincare and makeup products. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons. In addition, the company operates and supports SABFA, a professional hair makeup training school.

