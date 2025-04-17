Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Stock Price Up 5.7% – Here’s What Happened

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Free Report) rose 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.28 and last traded at $14.28. Approximately 160 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Trading Up 5.7 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.82.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Company Profile

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial services for personal and private customers in households, small and medium enterprises, and corporations in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides demand, fixed, and savings deposits, as well as housing loans, collateral loans, property finance, hotel finance, asset-based lending, and trade finance services.

